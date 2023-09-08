21st Century Roguelike Pac-Man
Pac-Man was great in the 80s, but it doesn't quite match up to today's standards, so I added a couple of features that every modern game needs to have.
1. Instead of eating ghosts to defeat them, you now look at them and press the shoot button until their health reaches zero.
2. Game now has an open world and a minimap.
3. Pac-Man will die if his hunger meter runs out.
4. Core gameplay involves crafting, building, and mining.
5. Farming is an essential part of obtaining food.
6. Pellets can be used as currency to buy items at shops.
7. You can customize Pac-Man with cosmetic hats.
8. I added "Roguelike" to the name so that people will think it's good.
9. There is a boss fight that's just an evil version of Pac-Man.
10. Complete quests to get rewards and stop your quest log from overflowing.
11. Multiple endings.
12. Craftable weapons that break after a couple of uses.
13. Skills can be upgraded to trivialize the game's challenges.
14. Creature training mini-game with innovative turn-based combat.
15. Lots of emergent gameplay (bugs).
Credits
Pac-Man and all related assets are owned by Bandai Namco. This game qualifies as fair use due to being transformative and satirical.
Code and extra art were made by me.
Extra music is public domain tracks taken from OpenGameArt.org
|Published
|7 days ago
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|Windows, macOS, Linux, HTML5
|Rating
|Author
|Gridloch
|Genre
|Shooter
|Made with
|Godot
|Tags
|Crafting, Farming, Modern, Multiple Endings, Open World, Pixel Art, Retro, Roguelike, Sandbox, satire
|Average session
|About a half-hour
|Inputs
|Keyboard, Gamepad (any), Touchscreen, Smartphone
Comments
This thing is unironically good. I wanted to simply check it out and ended up playing it for good half an hour. And I intend to come back!
It is not just a parody (a very good one, in fact), it also remembers that it is a game that has to be fun. And it is! Challenging and fair, though getting some single, stray pellets may be slightly annoying at times. It is playable without download so I really don't see a reason as to why not give it a go.