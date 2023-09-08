Pac-Man was great in the 80s, but it doesn't quite match up to today's standards, so I added a couple of features that every modern game needs to have.

1. Instead of eating ghosts to defeat them, you now look at them and press the shoot button until their health reaches zero.

2. Game now has an open world and a minimap.

3. Pac-Man will die if his hunger meter runs out.

4. Core gameplay involves crafting, building, and mining.

5. Farming is an essential part of obtaining food.

6. Pellets can be used as currency to buy items at shops.

7. You can customize Pac-Man with cosmetic hats.

8. I added "Roguelike" to the name so that people will think it's good.

9. There is a boss fight that's just an evil version of Pac-Man.

10. Complete quests to get rewards and stop your quest log from overflowing.

11. Multiple endings.

12. Craftable weapons that break after a couple of uses.

13. Skills can be upgraded to trivialize the game's challenges.



14. Creature training mini-game with innovative turn-based combat.



15. Lots of emergent gameplay (bugs).

Credits

Pac-Man and all related assets are owned by Bandai Namco. This game qualifies as fair use due to being transformative and satirical.



Code and extra art were made by me.



Extra music is public domain tracks taken from OpenGameArt.org

